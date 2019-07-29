Rubycoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Rubycoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One Rubycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008641 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Rubycoin

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,185,542 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The official website for Rubycoin is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

