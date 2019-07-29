Sabal Trust CO Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369,758 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.42. 1,913,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,185. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

