Sabal Trust CO Purchases 2,093 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,831,000 after acquiring an additional 507,960 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.19. 49,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.16. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $1,137,055.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

