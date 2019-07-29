Sabal Trust CO Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

