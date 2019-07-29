Sabal Trust CO Takes $365,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 121,532 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.53. The stock had a trading volume of 35,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

