Sabal Trust CO Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 11,081.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.91. 2,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $139.33.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,060,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

