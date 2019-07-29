Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.48 Million

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Safe Exchange Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (CRYPTO:SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange.

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

