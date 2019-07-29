Sally Beauty (SBH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 110.97% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sally Beauty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.93. 28,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $351,135. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

