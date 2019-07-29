Sally Williams Acquires 1,414 Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) insider Sally Williams purchased 1,414 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

Lancashire stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 680 ($8.89). 275,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 702.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 697.78 ($9.12).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

