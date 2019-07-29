Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 520 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 649.46 ($8.49).

IAG opened at GBX 438 ($5.72) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 458.28.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

