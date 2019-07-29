Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.17 ($80.43).

ETR BAS opened at €61.94 ($72.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.87. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.35 ($66.69) and a 1-year high of €84.91 ($98.73).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

