Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut UDR from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.88. 700,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $10,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 867,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,031,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,607 shares of company stock worth $10,457,251. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

