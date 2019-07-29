Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +5% to $5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.79. Sanofi also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.74-5.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 201,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.