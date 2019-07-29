Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786,246. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

