Sawyer & Company Inc Has $408,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,102. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

