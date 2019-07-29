Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,516,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,328,000 after buying an additional 4,914,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $170,379,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,451 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,367,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,437,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,871 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,822,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $448,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of SU traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 223,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,178. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

