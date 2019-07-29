Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 275 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 1,294,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,012. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

