Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.7% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 996,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Oracle stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. 4,743,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,285,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

