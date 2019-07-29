Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.12. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 5 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19.

About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

