Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Holdings Lessened by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index accounts for about 4.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.99. 242,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,885. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.