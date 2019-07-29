Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,266. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55.

