Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Financial Services Advisory Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $85.83. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,763. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

