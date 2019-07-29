Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lessened by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,138. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

