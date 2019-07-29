SCS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Up 2.9%

SCS Group PLC (LON:SCS) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 222.23 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 221.30 ($2.89), 4,756 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.82 million and a PE ratio of 8.47.

About SCS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products, including fabric and leather sofas; and flooring products, such as carpets, and laminate and vinyl flooring products.

