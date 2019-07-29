Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Short Interest Up 9.0% in July

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,837,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 26,458,700 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $146,997,000 after buying an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $46,983,000 after buying an additional 379,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,670,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,214,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after buying an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

NYSE SE traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.73. 2,375,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

