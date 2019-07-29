SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,452. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.