SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,374 JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 233.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,206. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.67 and a beta of 1.42.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

