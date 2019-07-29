SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 648,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $18,175,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,786 shares of company stock valued at $101,315,702 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $24.67. 7,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.43 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

