SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 272.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.36 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,429. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research report on Monday.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.