SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,100 shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. 4,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

