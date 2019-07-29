SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after purchasing an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,099,530,000 after acquiring an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,120 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,339 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.95%.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

