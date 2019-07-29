SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,787,470,000 after buying an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,241,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.23. 81,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

