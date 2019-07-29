SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,227 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 2.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 103.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UCB S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify from $182.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

