SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 351.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Broadcom by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,811. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $202.77 and a 12-month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.68.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

