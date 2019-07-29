Security National Bank Acquires 1,695 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.