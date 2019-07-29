Security National Bank Buys 2,475 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,389,000 after acquiring an additional 216,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,620,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 161,786 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 295,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $7,141,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $300,987.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,457.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.50. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,270. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.05). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $145.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.