Security National Bank Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Security National Bank raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.4% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zoetis by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,969.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

