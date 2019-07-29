Security National Bank Invests $647,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 91.8% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price objective on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.02. 26,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.80%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

