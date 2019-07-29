Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,800 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 6,539,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 293,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Courant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. Courant Investment Management LLC now owns 201,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. 3,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,327. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.