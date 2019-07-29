Shivom (OMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $430,912.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $430,912.00 and $130.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.73 or 0.06183343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00049540 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 908,246,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.