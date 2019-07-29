Shoal Point Energy (CNSX:SHP) Stock Price Up 10%

Shoal Point Energy Ltd (CNSX:SHP) shares rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 392,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10.

Shoal Point Energy Company Profile (CNSX:SHP)

Shoal Point Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Humber Arm shale play covering an area of approximately 220,000 acres located in the west coast of Newfoundland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

