Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 651 ($8.51).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 742.40 ($9.70) on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 491.30 ($6.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.93.

In related news, insider Cath Keers purchased 40,976 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.76) per share, for a total transaction of £211,845.92 ($276,814.22). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 1,350 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £10,071 ($13,159.55).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

