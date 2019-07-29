Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expands By 12.9%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,982,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 8,844,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $700,052 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 424,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 371,947 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Nomura upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

ALLY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,971. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

