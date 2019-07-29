Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Decreases By 16.0%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,459,300 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 1,736,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $275,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.98. 5,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,813. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 741.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

