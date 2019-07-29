Short Interest in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Drops By 15.2%

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,200 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,288,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 301,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $131,642.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,512.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $1,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $61,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

