Short Interest in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Decreases By 12.6%

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 3,742,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CCEP traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $57.30. The company had a trading volume of 543,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,813. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,627,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.67.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

