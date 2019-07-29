Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expands By 13.9%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,118,600 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 7,127,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total value of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,896,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 23,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $4,875,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 570,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,870,553.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,675,054. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.72. 503,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.10. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $228.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

