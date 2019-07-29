Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Declines By 18.9%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Entasis Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

