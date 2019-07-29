Short Interest in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Drops By 15.9%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,800 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 1,009,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVC. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Entravision Communication news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,568.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 206.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 342.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 247,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $280.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.17. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

