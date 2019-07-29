Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Increases By 11.1%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,472,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 18,435,100 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of Farfetch stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 808,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,631. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of -37.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

